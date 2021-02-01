Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $95,627.83 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard John Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10.

NASDAQ TER opened at $113.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

