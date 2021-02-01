Insider Selling: ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sells $62,350.00 in Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash sold 50,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $62,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,908,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,231.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10. ThreeD Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

