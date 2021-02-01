Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $1,153,808.37 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37.

QURE stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

