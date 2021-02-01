Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) were up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $65.52. Approximately 2,588,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,210,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

Several analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00. Insiders have sold 1,206,404 shares of company stock worth $71,225,044 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.