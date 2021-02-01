International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 305,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $14.28 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.