International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. BG Staffing, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, analysts predict that BG Staffing, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

