International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,131.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX opened at $95.44 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,935 shares of company stock worth $22,653,905. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

