International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 49.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $343,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $120.17 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,564 shares of company stock worth $12,537,853.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

