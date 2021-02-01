International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 84.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

