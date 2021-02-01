International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

