International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in ING Groep by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 643,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in ING Groep by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,625,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ING stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.