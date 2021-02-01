International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

