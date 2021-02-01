International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 637,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 108,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 76,913 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

