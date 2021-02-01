International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

