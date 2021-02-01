International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research downgraded International Seaways from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Seaways by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in International Seaways by 961.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.