InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$11.38 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.