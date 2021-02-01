InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,461.0 days.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

