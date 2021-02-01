inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

inTEST stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a P/E ratio of 382.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,673.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,356.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in inTEST stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of inTEST as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

