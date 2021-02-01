Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ITJTY remained flat at $$28.23 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

