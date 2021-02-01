Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,646 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $14.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.45. 68,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.51. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

