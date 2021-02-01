Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $747.64 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $790.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $729.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,135 shares of company stock worth $10,745,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

