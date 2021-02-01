Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 28,824 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,824 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $168.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

