Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BSML opened at $25.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 686.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $240,000.

