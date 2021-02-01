Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Position Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 203,845 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 134,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIE opened at $23.43 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.