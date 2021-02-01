Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

PBE stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

