Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stock Position Lowered by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.85. 21,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.