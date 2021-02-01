Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Sold by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 2,247.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 65.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLT stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

