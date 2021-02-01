Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

