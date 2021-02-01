Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 73,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.30 on Monday, hitting $322.86. 2,202,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,503,770. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.85 and its 200 day moving average is $298.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

