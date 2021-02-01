Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,950,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,707,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $317.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

