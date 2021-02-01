Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503,770. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.66.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

