Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.