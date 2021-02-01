Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the December 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

