Investec Upgrades NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) to “Hold”

Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBSPF. Redburn Partners cut shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NatWest Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

