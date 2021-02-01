Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

1/29/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chevron shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry over the trailing 12-month period (-20.1% versus -28.5%) and poised for further capital appreciation. It seems one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. While the company has struggled with depressed demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it has reiterated its commitment to its dividend on a number of occasions. Consequently, Chevron is viewed a preferred energy major to own now.”

1/21/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

1/14/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

1/12/2021 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

1/4/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist.

12/15/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have lost 25.8% year to date, less than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s decline of 33.5% during the same period. The company not only eked out a Q3 profit, it vowed to keep its dividend and reported impressive U.S. production growth thanks to strength in the Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron is not immune to commodity price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 44% is indicative of its inability to add proved reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.”

12/15/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $90.00.

12/9/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $69.00 to $90.00.

12/7/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CVX opened at $85.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Chevron by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

