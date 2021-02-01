Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (NFI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE: NFI) recently:

1/18/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00.

1/15/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$26.00 to C$39.00.

1/13/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$42.00.

1/12/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

1/12/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00.

1/12/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$34.00.

1/5/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/4/2021 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

12/24/2020 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$25.00.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$28.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32. NFI Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.94.

Get NFI Group Inc (NFITO) alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.5788058 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.35%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc (NFITO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc (NFITO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.