Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $65.77 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for about 6.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $65,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $14.28 on Monday, hitting $385.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,700. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

