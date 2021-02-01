Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 51,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $270.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.46 and its 200 day moving average is $274.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

