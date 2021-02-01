Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,414.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $11,414.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.00884303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00050730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.77 or 0.04342205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019824 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,211,099 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

