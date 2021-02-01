InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 839,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 157,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,642. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

