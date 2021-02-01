IOTA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $46.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00093083 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

