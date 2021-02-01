IoTeX 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.00 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $107.53 million and $9.00 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.00884303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00050730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.77 or 0.04342205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019824 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

