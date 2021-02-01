Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 44.0% in January

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ipsen stock remained flat at $$22.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.19. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPSEY. Barclays upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ipsen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

