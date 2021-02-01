iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IEI opened at $132.61 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $126.99 and a twelve month high of $134.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

