iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the December 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,663.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,857 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.