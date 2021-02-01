iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,169 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 13.3% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

IEMG stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

