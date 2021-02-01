iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.71 on Monday, hitting $235.96. 80,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,237. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.17.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

