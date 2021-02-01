iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,607,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $233.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

