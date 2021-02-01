iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $235.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,237. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

