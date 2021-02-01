iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,966 shares during the period. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 139,795 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the period.

EAGG stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51.

